Ep166 12/18/19 While opening our packages

Posted 9:30 AM, December 18, 2019, by

Hosts: Brian and Tony

Will we ever disagree on a review? Should we or are we just that darn smart? We have five reviews on this weeks show. Two huge theater reviews in Jumanji and Richard Jewell. Then Stream Warrior has Castle Rock season 2, The Watchmen and 6 Underground.

Our Podcast Recommendation comes from the most magical place on earth. In a bizarro world type switch Brian actually recommends a high end beer!

Casting Couch has some fun news while Trailer Talk features a brand new drop we’re really excited for!

DC, Marvel and Hollywood News are all loaded as well!

Be Kind; Rewind:

  • Intro – :38,
  • Box Office – 6:20,
  • Jumanji – 20:20,
  • Richard Jewell – 28:15,
  • Stream Warrior – 38:45,
  • Watchmen – 39:00,
  • 6 Underground – 46:30,
  • Castle Rock s2 – 51:45,
  • Trailer Talk – 58:35,
  • PodRec – 1:07:00,
  • Casting Couch – 1:10:35,
  • What’s in the Glass – 1:14:30,
  • Hollywood News – 1:17:45,
  • DC Discussion – 1:35:30,
  • Marvel Minute – 1:40:10,
  • Going Forward – 1:43:10
