Jimmy Alexander Highlights Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery

This morning at Arlington National Cemetery, thousands of volunteers helped the organization Wreaths Across America, place 253 thousand wreaths, on graves of our fallen heroes. DCW50 and Jimmy Alexander were on hand, and spoke to some of the volunteers, who had traveled across the country, to be a part of the tradition that first started in 1992.

Morrill Worcester founded Wreaths Across America with his wife Karen. After a trip to Washington D.C. he won as a child inspired him to start the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington Maine, and when in 1992 they found themselves with a surplus of wreaths, he decided to place them on some of the older graves in Arlington National cemetery with the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe.

From there things snowballed with other organizations stepping up to support the growing cause of honoring lives lost in defense of our great nation all across the country.

Today hundreds of thousands of wreaths are lain all across America by volunteers young and old, to learn more and volunteer yourself go to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org