Prosecutor Claims Hate Crime in U.Md. Fatal Stabbing Case

Wednesday- Prosecutor claimed that caucasian Sean Urbanski attacked and killed lieutenant Richard Collins III near a bus stop on the premises of the University of Maryland “for no other reason than he was black”

The trial began wensday with opening statements as Prince George County Prosecutor Jason Abbott made statements implying the defendant was responsible for not only murder, but a hate crime.

he “walked up to [Collins], confronted him, for no reason other than he was black. A black man on the campus of the University of Maryland.” said Abbott.

Both had been drinking in at bars in and around the area that night, Collins there visiting friends at the time.

Memes found on Urbanski’s phone of a racist nature were shown during the trial, among them one entitled “N— in a wood-chipper.”

Defense attorney for Urbanksi William Brennan made no attempt to deny allegations of murder, however moved to imply that charges of hate crime would be unreasonable, he called the event “an unspeakable tragedy for all involved. It was devastating for the Collinses, who lost a son. And it will be devastating for the Urbanskis, who will lose a son,”

However added the following:“There will be no evidence that Sean Urbanski advocated violence or hatred of anyone, mark my words… Witnesses will say he was angry — at who? No one knows… He punched a wooden sign. You’ll see his bloody knuckles.”

He later used the words “Pure unadulterated speculation” in reference to whether Collins was targeted specifically.

