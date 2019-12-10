Ep165 12/9/19 Spiking the Dr. Nog

Episode 165

Hosts: Brian and Tony

Our main review this week is Marriage Story. We’re also able to give you our immediate reactions towards the Golden Globe nominations as they drop while we record! Also during our Trailer Talk we get a brand new trailer dropped!!

Brian gets to chat with the amazing Kevin Sorbo! Our Marvel and DC have some great talking points while the Hollywood News is loaded!

Stream Warrior covers Silicon Valley, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mandalorian and more!

We need your help this week with our What’s in the Glass segment. Hit up our socials with your thoughts.

Plus our Podcast Recommendation is a very bittersweet glowing review.

Ratings and Reviews always appreciated!

Socials:

twitter: @taketoopodcast

email: taketoopodcast@gmail.com

web: taketoopodcast.com

hotline: 434-602-1931

follow our Facebook and Instagram pages as well!!

Be Kind; Rewind: