Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing at Reagan Airport After Reports of Smoke in Cabin

Monday morning at Reagan National Airport an American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to reports of smoke in the cabin of the plane.

At the moment no injuries have been reported nor any hazards, regardless the plane was evacuated via stairs to the airfield.

American Airlines released the following statement:

“American Eagle Flight 5082, operated by PSA Airlines, reported possible smoke in the cabin of the aircraft upon landing earlier this morning.”

“The Bombardier CRJ-200 from Tallahassee International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport landed safely at 9:36 a.m. ET. Passengers and crew deplaned on the taxiway via the forward boarding door, and were subsequently bused to the terminal; no injuries were reported. Our maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft.”

The (MWAA) Metropolitan Washington Aviation Authority had the following to say: