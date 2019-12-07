Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life

CW Season 2 Recap Show Week 9 12/7/19

Posted 11:10 AM, December 7, 2019, by

CW Season 2 Recap Show

Week 9

Crisis is upon us.

This is our final week of recaps before it all goes down! We figured why not make it a big to-do!

LIVE from the CW Studios at DCW50 in Washington DC we bring you the Crisis portion of the show to lead off. Every show involved with Crisis is in here. Then the show goes back to our usual studio for All American, Riverdale, Nancy Drew and Supernatural !

Next week be on the look out for a specialty Crisis show as well as rapid reactions!

Socials:

twitter: @taketoopodcast  and @dcw50

email: taketoopodcast@gmail.com

web: taketoopodcast.com   and   dcw50.com

follow our pages on the Facebook and Instagram

 

Be Kind; Rewind:

  • Intro – 1:00,
  • Crisis shows – 52:30,
  • Riverdale – 56:30,
  • Nancy Drew – 1:08:00,
  • Supernatural – 1:13:15

 

 

 

Data pix.
