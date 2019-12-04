Ep164 12/04/19 Won’t you be my podcast?

Episode 164
Hosts: Brian and Tony
Too many great films. Too many great reviews!
The Irishman, The Report, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Knives Out are just the tip of the iceberg on this LOADED show!
Hollywood News brings us a couple interesting talking points while our Trailer Talk reveals a brand new trailer that we’re really excited for!
Marvel, DC, Casting Couch and all the rest accompany this weeks fantastic episode.
Be Kind; Rewind:
- Intro – :38,
- Box Office – 7:20,
- Knives Out – 14:55,
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – 23:05,
- Stream Warrior – 26:55,
- The Irishman – 27:30,
- Titans Season 2 – 47:30,
- The Report – 53:00,
- even more – 57:00,
- Trailer Talk – 1:14:45,
- PodRec – 1:21:10,
- Casting Couch – 1:24:30,
- What’s in the Glass – 1:28:35,
- Hollywood News – 1:31:50,
- Marvel Minute – 1:44:00,
- DC Discussion – 1:46:45,
- Going Forward – 1:48:40