Ep164 12/04/19 Won’t you be my podcast?

December 4, 2019

Episode 164

Hosts: Brian and Tony

Too many great films. Too many great reviews!

The Irishman, The Report, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Knives Out are just the tip of the iceberg on this LOADED show!

Hollywood News brings us a couple interesting talking points while our Trailer Talk reveals a brand new trailer that we’re really excited for!

Marvel, DC, Casting Couch and all the rest accompany this weeks fantastic episode.

Ratings and Reviews are very much appreciated!

Socials:

twitter: @taketoopodcast

email: taketoopodcast@gmail.com

hotline: 434-602-1931

web: taketoopodcast.com

follow our pages on both Instagram and the Facebook

Be Kind; Rewind:

  • Intro – :38,
  • Box Office – 7:20,
  • Knives Out – 14:55,
  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – 23:05,
  • Stream Warrior – 26:55,
  • The Irishman – 27:30,
  • Titans Season 2 – 47:30,
  • The Report – 53:00,
  • even more – 57:00,
  • Trailer Talk – 1:14:45,
  • PodRec – 1:21:10,
  • Casting Couch – 1:24:30,
  • What’s in the Glass – 1:28:35,
  • Hollywood News – 1:31:50,
  • Marvel Minute – 1:44:00,
  • DC Discussion – 1:46:45,
  • Going Forward – 1:48:40
