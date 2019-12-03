Jimmy Alexander Speaks to Judy Shepard at Plaque Unveiling for her Son.

On the day after, what would have been Matthew Shepard’s 43rd birthday, a plaque dedication took place at Washington National Cathedral. The plaque that will mark the final resting place for Matthew Shepard, the gay University of Wyoming student, whose 1998 murder brought global attention to hate crimes.

Matthew Shepard’s are interred the cathedral crypt in St. Joseph’s Chapel. Anyone who wants to visit’s Shepard’s plaque will have the tour fees waved.

After the ceremony DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander spoke to Judy Shepard.

Matthew Shepard’s Mother Judy Shepard, spoke last night, saying she and her husband Dennis, were worried that if their son was buried, his grave would be vandalized. With the help of a GoFundMe campaign, money was raised to buy a bronze plaque modeled after the one Helen Keller has at Washington National Cathedral.