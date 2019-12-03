“FRIENDS” Props and Costumes to be Auctioned for Charity to Celebrate Series’ 25TH Anniversary

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store are joining forces for Giving Tuesday (December 3) as part of the series’ 25th anniversary celebration. For the first time ever, “Friends” fans and collectors can bid on props, costumes, Studio-edition authorized reproductions, set decorations and production materials from the beloved series. Bidding begins December 3 and runs until December 17. Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. As one of the leading film and TV memorabilia companies, Prop Store will offer over 100 lots spanning all 10 seasons of “Friends,” straight from the Warner Bros. Archive.

Highlights from the upcoming FRIENDS auction include Studio-edition authorized reproductions of the Central Perk orange couch and Ross’ Holiday Armadillo costume, Joey and Chandler’s wood canoe and two paddles, and Joey’s bedtime penguin pal Hugsy, among others. An auction preview is available now, and bidders can register at PropStore.com/FRIENDS.