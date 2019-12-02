× The world’s largest light maze and market is now in D.C.

“Enchant Christmas,” the world’s largest light maze and market with more than 3.5 million lights, has landed in D.C. from Nov. 22 to Dec. 29.

Get into the holiday spirit by exploring one of the venue’s many features like an ice skating rink, a Christmas market featuring more than 40 local artisans and a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Enchant is set up at Nationals Park in Southeast D.C., blanketing the entire field with holiday magic. The first Enchant light maze was set up in Vancouver, Canada in 2016, and has since taken place in Seattle and St. Petersburg, Fla. Each Enchant event has been set up at a Major League Baseball stadium.

The theme of this year’s light maze is “The Great Search.” It’s the mission of each guest to help find Santa’s reindeer after a “mischievous little elf” named Eddie accidentally sets them free, according to Enchant’s website. Local vendors like Ben’s Chili Bowl and Founding Spirits will be present at the event.

Don’t wait to get into the holiday spirit and visit Enchant Christmas today! Tickets are between $19.99 and $33.99 for adults (ages 18-64), $16.99 and $26.99 for teens (ages 14-17) and $14.99 and $24.99 for kids (ages 4-13).