CW SEASON 2 RECAPS WEEK 8: 11/30/19

CW Recap Show

Season 2 Episode 8

The Official Podcast of DCW50

The calm before the storm.

The Crisis is upon us and a few of our shows are leading right into it! This week was a short week with only five regular shows being new – All American, Black Lightning, Flash, Arrow and Charmed.

BUT! To make up for it we have an exclusive sneak preview of the upcoming brand new show Katy Keene. John and Craig got a early look and share their thoughts!

