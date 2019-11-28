Jimmy Alexander Learns How to Cook a Turkey from Kindergartners!

Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life

November 28, 2019
DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander visited Ms. Lazcando’s Kindergarten class in Springfield, VA,  to ask them about Thanksgiving, The Mayflower, and how long it takes to cook a Turkey.
