TakeTooPodcast Ep163 11/26/19 It’s all in the chat

Hosts: Brian and Tony
Special Guest Interview: Chloe Hilliard is here to chat with Brian and promote her new book – F*ck Your Diet
Our main film review is Frozen II. Then our Stream Warrior segment is loaded with a Seth Meyers stand-up special, The Toys that Made Us, Nailed It and more!
We have a new leader in the Box Office Challenge – Roy! Will he hold that top spot going forward?
Our Marvel news is kinda meh, but DC more than makes up for it! Hollywood News, Podcast Recommendation, What’s in the Glass, Trailer Talk and everything else make this show a can’t miss!
Socials:
twitter – @taketoopodcast
email – taketoopodcast@gmail.com
web – taketoopodcast.com
hotline – 434-602-1931
follow our pages on Instagram and the Facebook!
Be Kind; Rewind:
- Intro – :38,
- Box Office – 2:54,
- Box Office Challenge Update – 9:50,
- Frozen II review – 12:05,
- Chloe Hilliard – 27:35,
- Stream Warrior – 39:55,
- Casting Couch – 1:16:00,
- PodRec – 1:21:20,
- Trailer Talk – 1:23:35,
- What’s in the Glass – 1:27:05,
- Take Too Sports – 1:31:25,
- Hollywood News – 1:33:50,
- DC Discussion – 1:48:55,
- Marvel Minute – 1:57:30,
- Going Forward – 1:59:15