CW Recap Show: Season 2 Episode 7 11/23/19

The OFFICIAL Podcast of the CW Network in Washington, DC

Hosts: Brian, Craig, Roy, and Tony

Back once again for your weekly review of all the CW shows you love!

This week we got some great joint reviews of Supergirl and Batwoman, where Brian and Craig have a huge revelation. Crisis is coming! How are all the shows getting ready for this epic event. Your boys are here to cover it all.

Join us this and every week for our break downs and opinions.

Ratings and Reviews are always appriciated

twitter: @TakeTooPodcast and @DCW50

email us: TakeTooPodcast@gmail.com

web us: www.TakeTooPodcast.com and www.DCW50,com

call/text us: 434-602-1931