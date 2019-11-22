Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life

Highlights: DCW50 at SOME’s 18th Annual Trot for Hunger!

Posted 11:48 AM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, December 2, 2019

The DCW50 team and Jimmy Alexander were at SOME’s 18th Annual Trot for Hunger on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019!

Every year, almost 10,000 members of the DMV community gather on Thanksgiving morning to run, walk and raise money to fight poverty and homelessness in D.C. DCW50 is proud to sponsor So Others Might Eat (SOME)’s 18th Annual Trot for Hunger.

SOME is an interfaith, community-based organization that aids the poor and those experiencing homelessness in the District. According to their website, nearly one in five DC residents lives at or below the poverty line, struggling to meet even their basic needs. SOME combats these issues by providing services like job training, addiction treatment, affordable housing, counseling and healthcare to D.C. residents. Started in 1970, the organization is in its 49th year.

Data pix.

Photos from SOME's 18th Annual Trot for Hunger

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.