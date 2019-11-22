Highlights: DCW50 at SOME’s 18th Annual Trot for Hunger!

The DCW50 team and Jimmy Alexander were at SOME’s 18th Annual Trot for Hunger on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019!

Every year, almost 10,000 members of the DMV community gather on Thanksgiving morning to run, walk and raise money to fight poverty and homelessness in D.C. DCW50 is proud to sponsor So Others Might Eat (SOME)’s 18th Annual Trot for Hunger.

SOME is an interfaith, community-based organization that aids the poor and those experiencing homelessness in the District. According to their website, nearly one in five DC residents lives at or below the poverty line, struggling to meet even their basic needs. SOME combats these issues by providing services like job training, addiction treatment, affordable housing, counseling and healthcare to D.C. residents. Started in 1970, the organization is in its 49th year.

