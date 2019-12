MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have arrested a high school teacher on charges of sexually assaulting a female student.

Peter Mason, 42, was employed by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) as a teacher at Colonel Zadok Magruder high school and faces sexual assault charges following an investigation that began on November 2.

Mason has been employed with MCPS since 2011, and detectives request that parents talk to their children if they had contact with the suspect.