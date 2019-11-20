TakeTooPodcast Ep162 11/20/19 Willem Dafoe was at my screening

Hosts: Brian and Tony

After almost a month apart Brian and Tony are back together for the main show!

As you can see by the run time this show is LOADED!! We have reviews of Ford V Ferrari and Mandalorian to lead off. We have a full Disney+ break down. Then Tony drops eight reviews of shows that ended, shows that just started and a few movies that he has some serious thoughts about during the Stream Warrior segment!

Brian interviews a local DMV Filmmaker, Andrew Linn, who has a documentary out on Amazon Prime right now called Fearless Freddie.

Our Hollywood News, Casting Couch, DC and Marvel segments are all solid as well.

