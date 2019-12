DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander visited two of Washington D.C.’s most well known pubs, the iconic Hawk ’N’ Dove and Duffy’s Irish Pub, to try their “impeachment-themed Cocktails”.

Duffy’s Irish Pub, 1016 H St NE, Washington D.C. offers up not only “James and the Impeachment”, but also the “Subpoena Colada”

Hawk ’N’ Dove, 329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington D.C. serves “Impeachment Tea”