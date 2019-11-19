Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Intelligence Committee is set to resume public impeachment hearings again on Thursday morning. Current and former officials have been testifying this week in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan will break down this week’s hearings beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. They will be joined by political analysts to provide in-depth analysis of the proceedings.

Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia expert and Mr. David Holmes, Political Counselor, U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine will testify beginning at 9 a.m. ET.