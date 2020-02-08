Chase Bank Opens D.C. Branch for Hard of Hearing Community

Chase Bank has opened up its first official store designed to serve the deaf and hard of hearing community.

The bank, which opened in late January, is located on the corner of H and 5th streets in Northeast D.C., about one mile from Gallaudet University.

More than half of the branch’s staff are fluent in American Sign Language (ASL), and the rest identify as hard of hearing. The bank also features new technology to better cater to its clientele, including video remote interpreting service and T-loop Bluetooth technology which allows employees to speak directly with customers.

JP Morgan Chase has also announced a $250,000 donation to Gallaudet University to allow stronger job opportunities for their deaf and hard of hearing students.

This isn’t the first establishment on the H Street corridor, though, that caters to the hard of hearing community.

In October 2018, Starbucks opened up its first ‘Signing Store,’ just a block up from the location of the then-future Chase Bank. The deaf baristas at that store wear aprons that spell out Starbucks using ASL hand symbols, and are able to take customers’ orders using digital notepads.

Joseph Olmo is a bilingual multimedia freelance journalist in the Washington D.C. Metro area. He is a digital storyteller and content writer for DCW50.

He can be reached @josephmolmo