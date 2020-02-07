Maryland High School Teacher Charged with Sex Abuse of Student

An Anne Arundel County high school teacher was arrested this Wednesday after allegedly having numerous sexual encounters with one of her students.

The suspect, identified as Meredith Susan Barry Martin, was a biology teacher at South River High School in Edgewater, Maryland.

County police responded to calls on January 30 after school administrators received information that a teenage victim and a teacher were seen together “initiating inappropriate contact.” Martin was immediately removed from her teaching position by the Anne Arundel County School Board.

The teenage victim confessed to detectives that he and Martin had sex “three or four times between November and December 2018 while she was his biology teacher,” according to the Capital Gazette newspaper. The victim was 16 years old at the time.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto released a statement Wednesday, saying:

“The charges against Meredith Martin sicken me to my core and besmirch the incredible work teachers across our county do with children every single day. We place teachers in positions of responsibility and as a society we entrust to them the most precious thing we have: our children. No one who acts in the way in which Meredith Martin has been accused of acting should be around any children in any school.”

Martin has been charged with five counts of sex abuse of a minor, eight counts of 4th degree sex offense involving a person in the position of authority, and two counts of perverted practice.

Melissa Ellis, a member of the Anne Arundel County School Board, said she was “sickened” by the alleged actions of Martin. “Our teachers do amazing work with our students every day, and it is simply horrible that we may have had someone who betrayed the trust placed in our teachers working among them,” she wrote in a statement. “My thoughts are with the student and the student’s family.”

