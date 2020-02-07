× 4-month-old left locked in car while parents shopped at Dollar Tree, police say

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Police arrested two parents accused of leaving their young child locked in a car so they could shop at a Florida Dollar Tree store Thursday.

Fort Myers officers got a call around 10 a.m. reporting a baby left in a vehicle.

Police responded to the Sam’s Club Plaza at 5100 S. Cleveland Ave. and freed the 4-month-old, according to a news release. The officers arrested both for child neglect.

The baby is now under the care of the Department of Children and Families while authorities investigate.

Police didn’t immediately identify the parents.