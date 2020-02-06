Suspect in Custody After two Detectives Shot

This story has been updated from a previous version.

Anne Arundel County Police now say that the “person of interest” involved in shooting two detectives late Wednesday night is in custody. Officials do not believe that there is any further threat to the community.

Police say the incident began after a man was found shot dead in a Glen Burnie home on Wednesday around 5p.m.

The two detectives, in separate vehicles, attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the person of interest in that homicide at a Royal Farms store near the Baltimore line. The suspect fled off in his vehicle and fired shots at them. One detective was struck by that gunfire. The other detective was shot after he chased the suspect to Stoney Beach. The suspect then fled on foot and is still at large.

The suspect was described as a “tall, skinny white male, possibly with neck tattoos,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel Police Department. “And by tall and skinny, I mean about 6 foot and skinny,” she added.

“Every minute you stretch this out, makes it dangerous for my cops and thus dangerous to you,” Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said during a news conference Thursday morning.

Governor Larry Hogan issued a statement earlier today on his twitter account: “We have absolutely no tolerance for the violence committed against two Anne Arundel County Police detectives last night. These brave officers are now in stable condition, and all Marylanders are praying for their full and speedy recovery.”

Both officers are in critical but stable condition at a local area hospital.