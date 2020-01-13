DC Ranked #1…. for bed bugs!!!!

According to Orkin’s (Industry leader in pest control services) 2020 survey shows Washington D.C. surpassed Baltimore for the number one slot on their list of worst cities for bed bugs (or I guess best if you’re a bed bug).

Baltimore topped the list for three years running only to finally be passed by D.C. early this year (hooray for us!)

The list is made based on the number of calls made to the pest control company for the purpose of bed bugs, their data was compiled between December of 2018 and November of last year.

according to an Orkin entomologist Chelle Hartzer“While bed bugs have not been found to transmit any diseases to humans, they can be an elusive threat to households… They are excellent hitchhikers, and they reproduce quickly which make it nearly impossible to prevent bed bugs. Sanitation has nothing to do with where you’ll find them.”

They go on to say bed bugs travel extremely well, lay two to three hundred eggs and can live up to 300 days.

“The key to preventing a bed bug infestation is early detection,” Hartzer said. “When one or more bed bugs enter a space, we call it an introduction. During an introduction, bed bugs probably haven’t started reproducing yet, but they could soon. Vigilance is key to stopping bed bugs before infestation levels.”

