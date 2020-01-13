Baby died in bathtub after mother took ‘me time,’ deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WGHP) -- A Tennessee mother has been charged in the death of her 11-month-old son, who died after police say she left him unattended in the bathtub.

The child's mother, Lindsee Leonardo, 32, is charged with first-degree murder after police say she left her children alone so she could have some "me time," WVLT reports.

Eleven-month-old Aiden Xavier Leonardo died after being hospitalized for several days.

Aiden's father, David Brandon, says he is devastated.

"Honestly, I don't even know how to think or feel right now," Brandon said.

Leonardo found the 11 month-old unresponsive on Wednesday night.

According to police reports, she left Aiden and a 23-month-old alone in the bathtub to "smoke a cigarette and have some 'me time.'"

Leonardo said that while she was gone, the 23-month-old had turned the water back on, filling the tub completely, according to WATE. When she returned 10 minutes later, she found Aiden floating on his back.

First responders got him to a hospital in Tennessee, but he died one day later.

"Devastation. And I don't wish this to happen to nobody," Brandon said. "Stay positive, and pray that this doesn't happen to anyone else."

He said Aiden's legacy will never disappear.

"Every second counts. Every little second. Something can happen like that," Brandon said.