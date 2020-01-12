Washington D.C. tops the list of The New York Times annual “52 Places to Go in 2020” list. DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander took to the streets of the district, and asked Washingtonians… WHERE in D.C should you go?
D.C. is the place to go!
-
DC Ranked #1…. for bed bugs!!!!
-
Midwest lawmakers hopeful about new China trade deal
-
Jimmy Alexander Highlights Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery
-
Trump’s Iranian airstrike causing friction in Congress’ first days back in 2020
-
DCW50 is honoring veterans with our ‘Veterans Voices’ month programming!
-
-
Chase Bank Opens D.C. Branch for Hard of Hearing Community
-
The world’s largest light maze and market is now in D.C.
-
Coronavirus Declared a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ (PHEIC) by WHO
-
North Texas church shooting sparks more discussion about ‘good guys with guns’
-
Groundhog Day 2020: Early Spring Ahead!
-
-
Update! Police have Identified, Apprehended Suspect in Popeyes Stabbing Case
-
House approves repeal of limit on federal income tax deductions, now awaits Senate vote
-
Trade tensions worry California farmers